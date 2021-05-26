30 Things I've Learnt 30 Days Before My 30th Birthday: Part 3

Hey pal! So here we are day 3 continuing the 30 Things I’ve Learnt 30 Days Before My 30th Bday and this specific lesson has to be one of the most important that I’ve learnt in my 29 years of life. If you’re anything like me you’re really good at being a people pleaser and doing things to make others happy or staying in relationships that are convenient because you don’t want to hurt someone’s feelings or better yet you’d rather take on that potential pain because you know you can handle more. NU UH! We are no longer here for that energy and that is not the vibe. SO…lesson number three that has to be one of the most valuable I’ve learnt in life is don’t do what doesn’t make you happy. Sounds simple enough, right? But you and I both know it’s a bit of a struggle. Think of it this way though, pretend time is a currency and it’s the type of currency that we aren’t guaranteed or can’t get back so why would we waste it and spend it on people or things that don’t serve us or make us feel good, right? Now this is starting to make more sense eh cause I see you nodding your head in agreement. So remember the next time you’re about to do something you aren’t keen on or actually want to do or fills your cup…just don’t cause you’ll never get that time back, boo.

love,

KyRo