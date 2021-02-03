Alberta Has Extended Quarantine for Close Contacts to COVID Variants to 24 Days

Okay guys… a new update in the books in regard to COVID variants.

It’s a scary thing after all we’ve been through to hear that not only is the end of COVID nowhere in sight… but on top of that, to hear that there’s a variant that spreads way faster and is way more infectious. I don’t know how much more of this news we can take. It is all so daunting. Either way, yesterday Deena Hinshaw released an extra little piece of news that let us know that if you are living with someone or are a close contact of someone who has been diagnosed with a variant of COVID 19, the quarantine time has been upped from 14 days to 24 days. That is a LONG time.

If you’re anything like me, the first thing that comes to mind when you hear this is mental health and the toll it would take on someone to spend 24 days indoors, especially if your space is limited or you live alone. That is a long freaking time. That’s almost a month. It makes sense when it comes to keep ourselves safe and not letting the new variants take their toll on the province, but in that same breath it’s all the more incentive to be extra careful when seeing new people, as ending up in this situation would be awful.

You can read more about this here.

If you’re anything like me, lately this news becomes tougher and tougher to wrap your head around, and if it has been taking its toll on you in new ways, just know that we’re closer to the end of this