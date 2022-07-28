COCA-COLA IS REMOVING THIS FROM ALMOST ALL THEIR PRODUCTS?!

THE COLOUR GREEN!

Coca-Cola announced Wednesday, July 27, 2022 that they are changing the packaging of Sprite from green to clear plastic beginning August 1 as part of their efforts to become more environmentally responsible.

Right now, Sprite's bottles include a green polyethylene terephthalate (PET) which can't be recycled into new bottles.

Customers will also notice a revamped logo and packaging design on the Sprite bottles. The well-known green colour will still be used on Sprite labels.

Other beverages that use green bottles in Coke's portfolio, including Fresca, Seagram's and Mello Yello, will also be replaced with clear containers in the next few months.