Danaye's Daily Dose: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have broken up!

The Canadian Military is being flown into BC to help with rescue and recovery efforts following this week’s devastating flooding. 200 motorists who were stranded in the town of Hope were evacuated last night after being stuck there for two nights. Many towns in BC are now dealing with empty grocery stores after residents cleared the shelves over worries of supply chain issues.

The federal government has approved the deployment of Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) personnel to B.C. to assist with evacuation efforts as extreme flooding causes havoc in the southern region of the province. https://t.co/ssZHVhc0lx — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) November 17, 2021

*

*

*

Fully vaccinated Canadians wanting to go for a quick trip to the US will no longer have to show a negative PCR test to get back into the country. If you’re hoping to go to the US for 72 hours or less, you won’t have to shell out up to $300 for the PCR test. This will make it a lot easier and less expensive for families who just want to go for a couple of days, especially those who vacation to Montana or have homes there.

Feds to lift PCR test requirement for short trips https://t.co/geUTQLM4wu — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) November 17, 2021

*

*

*

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have broken up. Shawn posted to his Instagram story that he and Camila have decided to end their romantic relationship but remain the best of friends. SO SAD! As much as we ALL have crushes on Shawn, we loved these two together! They made the sweetest couple. They also have a puppy together, precious little Tarzan, so it'll be interesting to see what happens there! Have you ever split from someone you own a pet with? What did you do?!

*

*

*

It’s Adele Eve! Adele’s new album 30 is out tomorrow and she treated us to another new song on her social media’s last night. I absolutely love that she’s just chilling on a couch in her comfies, belting out the most angelic and powerful notes ever! Check out To Be Loved.

*

*

*

We continue to countdown to Christmas with 50 Days of Home Alone! A different moment from the greatest holiday movie of all time everyday- with 37 days until Christmas, today it’s the part where Kevin wakes up to a completely quiet and empty house.

*

*

*

Today is Red Cup Day at Starbucks! Today you’ll get a limited-edition reusable red cup free with the purchase of any handcrafted holiday drink. Quantities are limited, while supplies last, at participating US & Canada stores.

More cheer is here! Tomorrow, Nov. 18th, get a limited-edition reusable red cup free with the purchase of any handcrafted holiday drink. Quantities are limited, while supplies last, at participating US & Canada stores. ✨ https://t.co/IC8Ju2fV7k pic.twitter.com/BfzjOZZ7dO — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) November 17, 2021

*

*

*

In case you missed it, Lil Nas X was on Maury yesterday, living out his music video in fine daytime talk show fashion! IT WAS AMAAAAAAZING!!!!