Doja Cat Chose the WRONG time to go to the Bathroom at the Grammys!

The Grammy Awards were last night and following the DRAMA of the Oscars, the Grammys were just straight up a wonderful time with some really really good musical performances!

The funniest moment of the night had to have been when SZA and Doja Cat were announced as winners of Best Pop Vocal by a Duo or Group for Kiss Me More. SZA had to hobble to the stage on crutches, with Lady Gaga jumping in to help her out, proving yet again that she is the nicest person! SZA stood on stage for a few moments before you could hear Doja Cat yelling and running to the stage and then announcing that she was in the bathroom! She praised her quick peeing skills and then turned around to adjust herself fully! SO funny!

This #Grammys clip has it all:



-Avril Lavigne

-Doja Cat & SZA winning for pop duo performance

-Lady Gaga helping SZA with the train of her dress

-Doja Cat running from the bathroom to accept the award

-BTS & Olivia Rodrigo

-Doja getting emotionalhttps://t.co/rjX2S54hkr pic.twitter.com/R82aAyhwH6 — Variety (@Variety) April 4, 2022

Olivia Rodrigo not only had one of the best performances of the night, but she also won HUGE! She took home Best New Artist and Best Pop Vocal Recording for Drivers License. When she was backstage doing her handful of Grammys acceptance speech, she actually dropped one of her trophies and broke it! AH!

3x #GRAMMYs winner olivia rodrigo has a really nice ring to it 🤩🚙✨ pic.twitter.com/ByXOHx6fl5 — livies hq 🦋 (@LiviesHQ) April 4, 2022

Silk Sonic also won big and were the most fun people to watch the entire night! They took home Song of the Year and Record of the Year for Leave the Door Open and rocked the BEST outfits!