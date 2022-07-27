Here is a list of all the Wading Pools in the city

It’s HOT again today! The other day we put together a list of Splash parks around the city to help you cool down! Just in case that’s not your thing we have put together a list of wading pools around the city! Shouts out to the city of Calgary’s website for this info! If you know of one we missed email me Andrew.uyeno@bellmedia.ca

Wading Pools in the city! (they are open from 9am – 9pm according to the city website!

Bowness Park Wading Pool is open! 8900 48 Ave. NW

Prairie Winds Park Wading Pool is open! 223 Castleride Blvd NE