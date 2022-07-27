iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram Snapchat
985985
Sms*

Here is a list of all the Wading Pools in the city

294896169_1377970646041914_6531536290548115613_n (1)

It’s HOT again today! The other day we put together a list of Splash parks around the city to help you cool down! Just in case that’s not your thing we have put together a list of wading pools around the city! Shouts out to the city of Calgary’s website for this info! If you know of one we missed email me Andrew.uyeno@bellmedia.ca

 

Wading Pools in the city! (they are open from 9am – 9pm according to the city website!

 

  • Bowness Park Wading Pool is open! 8900 48 Ave. NW

 

  • Prairie Winds Park Wading Pool is open! 223 Castleride Blvd NE

 

  • Riley Park Wading Pool is open! 800 12 St. NW
12

Contests

WIN MORE!