It Looks Like We're Getting A Rugrats Reboot!

Nostalgia check! Do you remember dinner time in the 90’s by chance? You’d grab your little dinner tray and set your TV dinner or mac and cheese on it to catch all your favorite shows right before you’d have to go to bed. Those were the days, eh? Well let me just casually unlock a childhood memory from your brain here for a second and get you all hyped up and take you back to that 90’s moment in front of your tv with your dinner tray because one of your favorite shows that you’d sit down to watch is coming to theaters for a whole reboot! Any guesses? Do the names Tommy Pickles, Angelica and Chucky maybe give you a clue? They should… because a Rugrats reboot is officially in the works and it’s definitely looking a little different than what we’re used to, 90’s babies! Instead of sticking to the original cartoon 2D situation we were used to seeing on Nickelodeon they are teaming up with Paramount+ and are having the Rugrats look very 3D and CGI-y (that’s definitely not a technical term but we’re goin’ with it). On the plus side though, it looks like they will be using the original voice actors for this reboot so we can definitely expect some similarities even if it doesn’t necessarily look like the Rugrats we all know and love. Same same but different, you know?

#ParamountPlus is bringing back your favorite babies: The Rugrats. The new series features the original voice cast with an updated animation style. pic.twitter.com/2vmzPUhmXc — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) February 24, 2021

So here's the comparison of the two. What do you think now that you see them side by side? Do you prefer the original or are you gonna grab that old tv tray, slap some dinner down and check out this new CGI Rugrats version when it drops?