IT'S THE FIRST DAY OF SUMMER AND BEYONCE IS BACK

It is the first day of Summer! It’s going to be warm, but it could be stormy later on! High of 23 with a chance of thundershowers later on this afternoon.

Today is also Indigenous People’s Day and there are a ton of things going on around the city: The Walk for Reconciliation will remember and honour the lives lost and those survivors of Canada’s residential school system, people will be gathering at the Harry Hayes Building to start at 8:30. The U of C is hosting Campfire Chats online, created to celebrate Indigenous culture. and features a panel of Indigenous Leaders. Also, to honour the day, the province is waiving the $15 park pass fee and is allowing free entry into Kananaskis Park.

10 Things to Do to Celebrate National Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Calgary https://t.co/zRibROLffV via @todo_canada — Alberta School Councils' Association (ASCA) 🇺🇦 (@ABschoolcouncil) June 20, 2022

If you were looking for the perfect time to visit K-Country, tomorrow might be the day as Kananaskis has waived the fee for the day ⛰️ #Alberta https://t.co/8YIvyZzzZZ — Daily Hive Calgary (@DailyHiveYYC) June 20, 2022

A GIANT Ferris Wheel is coming to the Calgary Stampede! Superwheel, North America's largest travelling Ferris Wheel, will be making its Canadian here in just over 2 weeks! The Superwheel takes riders 46 metres or 150 feet high in 36 different climate-controlled gondolas that seat four to six people.

Beyonce is BACK! She released her new single Break My Soul on Tidal last night, six weeks before her album Renaissance. The reactions to her new song around amazing and I agree with all of these.

Beyoncé Samples Robin S, Big Freedia On 'Break My Soul' https://t.co/HhHMv919dJ — Virgin Radio Calgary (@VirginRadioYYC) June 21, 2022

not Beyoncé released break my soul to coincide with summer solstice…



HER MIND pic.twitter.com/DqjoTxOv26 — Lakeyia 🔑 Brown (@keyjbrown) June 21, 2022