Lucas The Spider Teaches Us How To Make A Friend
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/5MJIGDDU9H8" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Lucas the Spider is getting ready to put out his very first show which will be on Cartoon Network and HBO Max. This time he is showing us how to make friends and how he made friends with the Fly. While we wait for the new show they are still putting out content on their youtube page. Still can’t believe this all started from a short youtube video about an animated spider. Now Lucas The Spider is going to have their own show!