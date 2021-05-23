iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram Snapchat
985985
Sms*

Lucas The Spider Teaches Us How To Make A Friend

the spider

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/5MJIGDDU9H8" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Lucas the Spider is getting ready to put out his very first show which will be on Cartoon Network and HBO Max. This time he is showing us how to make friends and how he made friends with the Fly. While we wait for the new show they are still putting out content on their youtube page. Still can’t believe this all started from a short youtube video about an animated spider. Now Lucas The Spider is going to have their own show!

Contests

WIN MORE!

Group element Virgin Calgary footer
Instagram Snapchat
985985
Sms*

VIRGIN 98.5 Contact information

Phones

Contest Line (403) 277-0985

Reception (403) 240-5800

Website

  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com