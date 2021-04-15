National on 8th Opened Their Rooftop Patio Today AND They’re Taking Reservations

If you’re anything like me… if you had to give a detailed description of what your summer nights were like before all of this COVID stuff showed up and took over the world (literally) you would use 3 words to sum it up perfectly. “National Rooftop Patio.” I know that the National on 10th also has a rooftop patio, but I thought 3 words would have more of a lasting impression on you than 4.

Either way, it’s been a hot minute since anyone has been able to get up on that patio and enjoy it to its full capacity (or less than full capacity at this point, but you understand what I mean). Between construction and a worldwide pandemic, National on 8th and its rooftop patio haven’t had a chance to shine the way they deserve, but that all changes as of today.

It’s been announced that as of today at noon, the rooftop patio at National on 8th is open for business. If you’re like me, your first thought was “oh my goodness I’ll have to camp out to get a spot there”, right? Wrong! Not only are they opening their doors to the public mere days before the best patio weekend we’ve seen this season, but they’re going to be taking reservations, too!

WOAH could life get any better?

I mean, yes. The answer is yes. But… this is about as good as it gets while times are as trying as they have been as of lately, and having things to look forward to is so incredibly important, and this is definitely something worthy to add to your list of “things that excite you”.

I bet it’ll book up fast, and I wish you the best of luck on this endeavor. Happy patio season, y’all!