Netflix is Testing a Feature to Help Them “Crack Down” on People Sharing Passwords

I feel like there are two types of people in the world…

People who share their Netflix password with anyone and don’t really care about it whatsoever or even think twice, and people who religiously and solely use other people’s streaming services without paying for your own.

I’m the first one, but which ever one you may be… both are totally socially acceptable in 2021. Now, socially acceptable and acceptable to Netflix’s standards are two polar opposite things apparently, because Netflix is sick and tired of everyone sharing passwords and accounts because at the end of the day it’s less money for them.

I’d say at one point when Netflix was the predominant streaming service for movies and tv shows among the masses they wouldn’t have had anything to worry about, but now that they’re head to head with a ton of other awesome streaming services it’s probably harder for them to stay afloat than it has been in the past, which I can only assume is part of the reason they’re doing this.

Either way, they’re trying something new now to try and crack down on ‘Netflix thieves’. They’re doing it with only a selective amount of people as it’s just a pilot program, but if you’re watching Netflix any time soon an error message of sorts pay pop up to let you know that if you’re watching Netflix on an account that isn’t your own, you need to get your own account… and if it is your account you’ll have to go through some kind of process with your phone or email to prove it.

I mean, if you’re sharing an account right now with someone you know and love who is totally aware you’re using it, that’s one thing… but if you’re tryna mooch off of an ex, this may be the do all end all for that “shared” Netflix account that they probably don’t know you still use. Or maybe they do and they’re just being nice. Time to find out!