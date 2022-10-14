NEW YORK FRIES IS SPONSORING A BUNCH OF FREE ICE TIMES IN CALGARY!

NEW YORK FRIES announced today they will be sponosring a bunch of free ice times in Calgary for FAMILY SKATE YYC!

They'll have lots of prize giveaways and a Spin To Win Wheel.

NY FRIES is partnering with KidsSport Calgary to raise funds and awareness of the great work they are doing in the community!

WHERE: Various locations across Calgary

WHEN: October 14, 2022 - December 20, 2022

COST: FREE

502 Heritage Dr SW, Calgary, AB T2V 2W2

Friday, October 14th from 7:30PM - 9:00PM

Friday, October 21st from 7:30 - 9:00PM

Friday, October 28th from 7:30PM - 9:00PM