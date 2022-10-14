NEW YORK FRIES IS SPONSORING A BUNCH OF FREE ICE TIMES IN CALGARY!
NEW YORK FRIES announced today they will be sponosring a bunch of free ice times in Calgary for FAMILY SKATE YYC!
They'll have lots of prize giveaways and a Spin To Win Wheel.
NY FRIES is partnering with KidsSport Calgary to raise funds and awareness of the great work they are doing in the community!
WHERE: Various locations across Calgary
WHEN: October 14, 2022 - December 20, 2022
COST: FREE
Jimmie Condon Arena
502 Heritage Dr SW, Calgary, AB T2V 2W2
Friday, October 14th from 7:30PM - 9:00PM
Friday, October 21st from 7:30 - 9:00PM
Friday, October 28th from 7:30PM - 9:00PM
Optimist Athletic Park - 5020 26 Ave SW, Calgary, AB T3E 0R4
Sunday, November 6th from 12:15PM - 1:45PM
Sunday, November 13th from 12:15PM - 1:45PM
Sunday, November 20th from 12:15PM - 1:45PM
Sunday, November 27th from 12:15PM - 1:45PM
1221 Barlow Trail SE, Calgary, AB T2E 6S2
Thursday, December 8th from 5:30PM - 6:30PM
Thursday, December 15th from 5:30PM - 6:30PM
Thursday, December 22nd from 5:30PM - 6:30PM
2424 University Dr NW, Calgary, AB T2N 3Y9
Thursday, December 22nd from 6:00PM - 7:30PM