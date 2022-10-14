iHeartRadio
NEW YORK FRIES IS SPONSORING A BUNCH OF FREE ICE TIMES IN CALGARY!


NEW YORK FRIES announced today they will be sponosring a bunch of free ice times in Calgary for FAMILY SKATE YYC!

 

 

They'll have lots of prize giveaways and a Spin To Win Wheel.

 

NY FRIES is partnering with KidsSport Calgary to raise funds and awareness of the great work they are doing in the community!

 

 

WHERE: Various locations across Calgary

WHEN: October 14, 2022 - December 20, 2022

COST: FREE

 

Jimmie Condon Arena

502 Heritage Dr SW, Calgary, AB T2V 2W2

Friday, October 14th from 7:30PM - 9:00PM

Friday, October 21st from 7:30 - 9:00PM

Friday, October 28th from 7:30PM - 9:00PM

 

George Blundun Arena

Optimist Athletic Park - 5020 26 Ave SW, Calgary, AB T3E 0R4

Sunday, November 6th from 12:15PM - 1:45PM

Sunday, November 13th from 12:15PM - 1:45PM

Sunday, November 20th from 12:15PM - 1:45PM

Sunday, November 27th from 12:15PM - 1:45PM

 

Max Bell Centre - Ken Bracko Arena

1221 Barlow Trail SE, Calgary, AB T2E 6S2

Thursday, December 8th from 5:30PM - 6:30PM

Thursday, December 15th from 5:30PM - 6:30PM

Thursday, December 22nd from 5:30PM - 6:30PM

 

Father David Bauer Arena

2424 University Dr NW, Calgary, AB T2N 3Y9

Thursday, December 22nd from 6:00PM - 7:30PM

