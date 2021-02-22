Olivia Rodrigo’s “Driver’s License” Got Its Own Sketch on SNL

Olivia Rodrigo’s song ‘Driver’s License” blew up in a massive way after she posted it on tiktok a few months back.

She was on a ‘High School Musical’ series on Disney + which is where her fame came from initially, so it was no surprise to her fans that she can sing like a freaking angel… but then when she put out a little clip on her tiktok of a song that she called “drivers license” people freaked over it. Like, seriously people were basically on their knees begging for her to finish the song and release it to the world, so that’s exactly what she did.

DRIVERS LICENSE SNL SKETCH IS THE BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER IM SHAKING — Olivia Rodrigo (@Olivia_Rodrigo) February 21, 2021

Aside from a ton of hype, a ton of records broken, and a ton of tears cried to the very real raw and relatable lyrics of this song, there was also a ton of drama. As soon as the song came out, her fans and even people who had barely heard of her alike, knew exactly WHO the song was about, and had no problem coming for him on all social media outlets.

He’s been pretty quiet for the last little while as all of the drama unfolded, and broke that silence as soon as he found out the song had its own skit on SNL and they actually said his name, Joshua Bassett, out loud. He put up a video regarding how he had mixed emotions… because he’d finally made it to SNL but the connotation he’d probably have liked to have around his name being said was a little more negative than his dreams would’ve eluded to, I can only assume.

Either way the bit blew up, she is absolutely over the moon about it, and this is it! Enjoy.