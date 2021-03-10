Roll Up To Win Is BACK!

Something that we Canadians look forward to every year without a doubt is Roll Up the Rim time! It’s honestly a specific season in itself. Fall, winter, summer, spring and roll up the rim- those are the 5 Canadian seasons. Well friend, this year is looking a little different with Tim’s official launch of Roll Up To Win. The cool digital part of this contest is that whenever you purchase any beverage, breakfast sandwich or wrap you will earn a roll that could win you instant prizes as long as you’ve registered for the Tims Reward card or have the app so that you can reveal your Roll to the prizes. Now every year Tims ups the prize anti and this year is probably one of the best yet, let me lay it out for you:

All-new 2022 Volkswagen Taos Highline vehicles — 15 to be won

Week-long Canadian getaways at eligible Fairmont Hotels & Resorts properties plus 15,000 AIR MILES Reward Miles (redeemable when it is safe to travel) — 10 to be won

Weekend getaways with Ovation Reward Certificates and Fairmont gift cards (redeemable when it is safe to travel) — 125 to be won

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G smartphones — 50 to be won

Samsung Galaxy A51 smartphones — 75 to be won

Samsung 65″ Smart 4K UHD TVs — 75 to be won

Skullcandy “Indy Fuel” True Wireless Earbuds — 1,200 to be won

Xbox Series S consoles — 40 to be won

$1,000 American Express® Retail Prepaid gift cards — 250 to be won

Parks Canada Family / Group Discovery Passes — 750 to be won

$100 Parkland gas gift cards redeemable at either Pioneer, Ultramar, Chevron, Fas Gas fuel stations — 300 to be won

Cineplex Movies for a Year — 50 to be won

Cineplex Store Digital Movie Rentals — 250,000 to be won

$100 Home Hardware digital gift cards — 1,000 to be won

$20 Uber Eats eGift Codes — 25,000 to be won

1-year The Athletic digital subscriptions — 1,000 to be won

1-year Crave subscriptions w/ HBO Starz, and Super Ecran — 10 to be won

SN Now+ 6-month subscriptions — 100,000 to be won

1-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate trials —250,000 to be won

1-month Spotify Premium subscriptions — 20,000 to be won

100,000 AIR MILES Reward Miles — 13 to be won

Roll Up To Win has already launched and is goin’ down till April 4th so make sure you go score yourself some Tims if you wanna get in on these sweet prizes. OH, and don’t forget, all Rolls need to be revealed by April 18th or you can’t claim them. Don’t snooze n’ lose! Good luck!