Started A Petition To Keep The Christmas Lights Up For Another Month

This holiday season it's been so nice to see all the wonderful Christmas lights. It's like this year more people have gone all out to show their holiday spirit. After everything we've been through this year we could use a little bit of cheer. So let's keep the lights up for another month to keep the city smiling! So I started this petition to get the city to keep the lights up around Calgary for at least another month. Just seeing the lights around town have made us smile. It would be amazing if we could keep those smiles going and keep the lights up. Click here to sign.