The Calgary Tower Turns 54 And They Want You To Pick It's Colours

Someone’s birthday is coming up! A birdy told us that the Calgary Tower is turning 54 this June 30th! That’s a huge birthday the Tower is half way to 100 which is incredible it doesn’t look a day over 10. Not only is the tower getting older they are also asking you to decide what colours the tower lights up for it’s big day!

