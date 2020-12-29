There Is Now A Hotline For You To Call, SCREAM And Hang Up Because You Know...2020

I don't gotta tell you 2020 has been ROUGH!!! SO strange, full of confusion, we had so many questions, so much isoilation, feeling stuck in limbo and just generally...the worst



Well good thing there is now a hotline for you to call to SCREAM and let out your anger, frustration, stress, sadness, HAPPINESS I mean so many things can be excpressed in the form of YELLING REALLY LOUD!! Honestly, try it right now! give out a scream....dfid ya do it?? doesn't that feel good?! *that or you just completely freaked out the people you live with*



Well try out this give this number a call, it's the JUST SCREAM hotline and it's so good haha +1-561-567-8431, wait for the beep, scream, and hang up.



Does that feel better??





The best part is that they upload all the screams every day hahahaha https://justscream.baby/

via GIPHY

via GIPHY