WANNA TRY ICE CREAM THAT TASTES LIKE A DIVE BAR?

Miller High Life has partnered with Tipsy Scoop, to create an ice cream flavour that tastes like a dive bar...



From their website:

Premium ice cream infused with High Life (that packs up to 5% ABV)

Delicious peanut swirl bringing the saltiness of the quintessential dive bar snack

A hint of tobacco smoke flavor reminiscent of that unforgettable dive bar scent

Gooey caramel swirl to incorporate the distinct sticky dive bar floor feeling only the real ones know

A fun sprinkle of carbonated candy to provide the iconic Champagne of Beers effervescence in every bite

All dipped in dark chocolate to evoke the dark wood and dim lighting ambiance that all good dives share

