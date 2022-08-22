WANNA TRY ICE CREAM THAT TASTES LIKE A DIVE BAR?
Miller High Life has partnered with Tipsy Scoop, to create an ice cream flavour that tastes like a dive bar...
From their website:
- Premium ice cream infused with High Life (that packs up to 5% ABV)
- Delicious peanut swirl bringing the saltiness of the quintessential dive bar snack
- A hint of tobacco smoke flavor reminiscent of that unforgettable dive bar scent
- Gooey caramel swirl to incorporate the distinct sticky dive bar floor feeling only the real ones know
- A fun sprinkle of carbonated candy to provide the iconic Champagne of Beers effervescence in every bite
- All dipped in dark chocolate to evoke the dark wood and dim lighting ambiance that all good dives share
