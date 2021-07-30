What's going on in #YYC this long weekend!?

CALGARY INTERNATIONAL BLUES FESTIVAL

Music lovers, the Calgary International Blues Festival is back in the city from July 26-August 1. This makes for a great date night because when the skies get dark Millennium Park turns into a Twilight Blues dance party. www.CalgaryBluesFest.com

CALGARY FRINGE FESTIVAL

Thespians, Calgary Fringe will take you away from the hustle and bustle of life with live theater performances, fringe watch parties, street performers and food trucks! Make sure to buy tickets for 30-August 7. www.CalgaryFringe.ca

CALGARY NIGHT MARKET

Get in your car or in your sneakers and shop at the Calgary Night Market in Eau Claire on Saturday July 31 from 4PM-10PM! This event is free, free, free and it's pet-friendly so there will be lots of puppies to look at! www.CalgaryNightMKT.com

FLOAT THE BOW

Fill a cooler with all the sugary drinks and all your favourite snacks and head down to the bow for a day of floating! Check out Paddle Station for your raft rental, and then when the float is over head to Inglewood for a brewery hop!hurry and book now, rafts book up quickly! www.paddlestation.ca

TELUS SPARK DRIVE-IN MOVIE

Pack up the car with people and snacks and watch 'Inside Out', 'Cars', and/or Mortal Combat on Saturday. Tickets are $39 per car. www.SparksScience.ca

ZOO NIGHTS

Raise your hand if you love the zoo? Have you been at night? This is arguably the coolest event. The Calgary Zoo stays open late this weekend so you can watch the animals when the lights go out, enjoy some entertainment while you're wandering around the Zoo. www.CalgaryZoo.com

BEYOND VAN GOGH

Impress yourself or a date with a trip to the BMO Centre to see 'Beyond Van Gogh' , an interactive art installation that features all of Van Gogh's work using projections. www.calgaryvangogh.com

BEYOND THE BIRDS

Get out and enjoy nature with an expert-led walk through Elliston Park. This tour is completely free and will leave you in awe of the birds that live right here in Calgary! Sign-up here https://www.eventbrite.ca/o/nature-calgary-32729901695

HISTORIC CEMETERY TOURS

Join a free guided tour of the Union cemetery. If you don't get spooked easily this is for you. You'll learn about the Mounties, politicians, cooks. cowboys that are now resting in the cemetery. Reserve your spot here : https://www.eventbrite.ca/o/calgary-parks-15943000225

CALGARY RIB FEST

The best ribbers are in town this long weekend to feed you! A drive-thru makes it easy to get in there and enjoy a delicious rack of ribs. Free admission at McMahon Stadium! Open Saturday, Sunday, and Monday from 11:00AM-10:00PM

YOGA IN THE PARK ON MONDAY

Support Bendee Bee Yoga on Monday night from 7:00PM-8:00PM at Nolan Hill Play Fields. Cost is $5.00. Find out more at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/yoga-in-the-park-tickets-163942389099

ADDED SUGGESTIONS FROM YOU!