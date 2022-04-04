Making Pizza with our Fresh Pizza Dough
Did you know between our four locations, we make almost half a million balls of pizza dough for our customers each year? It's one of our top selling items and after you've made pizza at home, you'll understand why!
Instructions:
- Take dough out of fridge or freezer and allow to come to room temperature.
- If using a pizza stone, be sure to place in oven and pre-heat oven to 450 C.
- Lightly dust a clean work surface with flour and using your fingertips, press dough into a small, flat circle.
- Then, using the palm of your hand – hold one side flat, while stretching the other side away from you. Be gentle to ensure dough remains in one piece.
- Continue this motion and rotate dough until the desired thickness is achieved. Please note: Pizzas from our cafe are approx. 12” in diameter.
- Top the pizza with your favourite sauce and toppings.
- Bake for 12-15 minutes until edges are brown and crispy.
- Let rest for a couple minutes, slice and enjoy!
Recipe Pro Tips:
- Pizzas don’t have to be round! Use your imagination and have fun. Use a rolling pin or an empty wine bottle to roll out dough. Just make sure it’s coated in flour so dough doesn’t stick.
- There are millions of sauce, meat and cheese combinations! Pick your favourites but go easy on toppings, too many can make your pizza soggy.