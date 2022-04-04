Making Pizza with our Fresh Pizza Dough

Did you know between our four locations, we make almost half a million balls of pizza dough for our customers each year? It's one of our top selling items and after you've made pizza at home, you'll understand why!

Instructions:

Take dough out of fridge or freezer and allow to come to room temperature. If using a pizza stone, be sure to place in oven and pre-heat oven to 450 C. Lightly dust a clean work surface with flour and using your fingertips, press dough into a small, flat circle. Then, using the palm of your hand – hold one side flat, while stretching the other side away from you. Be gentle to ensure dough remains in one piece. Continue this motion and rotate dough until the desired thickness is achieved. Please note: Pizzas from our cafe are approx. 12” in diameter. Top the pizza with your favourite sauce and toppings. Bake for 12-15 minutes until edges are brown and crispy. Let rest for a couple minutes, slice and enjoy!

Recipe Pro Tips: