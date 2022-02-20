5 Things We Learned From Jeen-Yuhs: Part 1

Netflix released their first entry for jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, taking a look at the early days of Kanye, before he was signed. You learn some fascinating things about Kanye, made more wild when you contrast it with Modern-Day Kanye, feuding with Pete Davidson for dating his ex.

Here are 5 of the biggest takeaways from Part 1 - so warning:

SPOILERS AHEAD

1 - DECADES IN THE MAKING

The first thing that might amaze you is how long this documentary has been in the works. Co-Director & Camera Man Coodie started documenting Kanye West long before he was signed, giving us over 20 years of footage.

2 - KANYE DOESN’T HAVE FINAL CUT

If your first thought is that a documentary ON Kanye produced BY Kanye has some egotistical flaws, you should know that Coodie & Chike refused to give Kanye West final cut on the documentary. Coodie even explained their decision by saying “Me and Chike have a company called Creative Control because you don’t want to lose your creative control.”

3 - KANYE: THE WRONG KIND OF GENIUS

Nowadays most of us are VERY familiar with Kanye West both for his producing and his rap. It’s interesting to see Kanye as young as 19 being noticed for his genius, but only in production. Seeing Kanye struggle just to get attention for songs that would one day become hits really humanises him.

4 - KANYE WEST

Hands down one of the funnier moments in Part 1 is a young Kanye West upset at the idea of only being called “Kanye.” AND he even jokes about just going by Ye. Y’know… his CURRENT stage name.

5 - KANYE’S CANADA JACKET

And how sick was it to see that Canada Jacket Kanye was reppin’ at the end of Part 1? Sure it didn’t tell us anything about the character of Kanye West, but… it was pretty dope to see.

What more will we learn about Kanye West? We’ll have to see in jeen-yuhs: part ii dropping February 23rd