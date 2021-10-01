iHeartRadio

Alberta launches vaccine QR code site that you can access now

https://covidrecords.alberta.ca/home

The Alberta government has launched a website to access a vaccination card for covid-19 with a QR code this time.

Taking only a few seconds to pull up your information you are invited to screenshot it or print off the card yourself.

There does not seem to be a way to directly save it your phone just yet.

Want to access the site? Follow the link here: https://covidrecords.alberta.ca/home

