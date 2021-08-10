iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
21°C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

In YEG you can experience a date in a dome under the stars - Photos

IG snowvalleyski

You can choose your own adventure for date night at @geoscapes_events at Snow Valley. For casual walk and drinks you can sit in the garden and enjoy the @thebotanistgin menu. For a more splurgey #datenight option you can enjoy a four course meal and a Geo dome from one of the local guest chefs that rotate week to week.

You actually don’t even need a reservation to come sit in the garden and enjoy this awesome reclaimed furniture patio and the views. - @yeg.date

Just out by Snow Valley Ski resort you can have a truly unique date here in Edmonton. Yes the domes also have A/C and heat! Check out some of these photos below. 

 

12

Contests