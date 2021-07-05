Kraft Dinner has new 'Flavour Boosts' to add to your box of KD

Kraft Dinner has put out a new line of “Flavour Boosts” that you add to your box of KD. There are 6 flavours to choose from Butter Chicken, Jalapeno, Ghost Pepper, Poutine, Buffalo Wings and Cotton Candy. I really don’t like messing with a good thing but I would probably try all of them other than Cotton Candy. That one just does not sound appealing to me although I’m not one of the people who adds ketchup to their KD…

If you want to try all of the flavours the have 6 packs that they are selling for a limited time. Will you try them?