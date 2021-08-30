iHeartRadio

McDonalds confirmed it's returning menu item is not the McPizza and twitter is McDevasted

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gGXOilPrlBU

McPizza fans got their hopes up when McDonalds tweeted out on Friday about a returning menu iteam.

@McDonaldsCanada

@McDonaldsCanada

The internet exploded with excitement that it might be our beloved McPizza making a return so much so that McPizza started trending on twitter. McDonald's crushed their hopes and dreams when they tweeted out on Saturday “it’s not mcpizza, think more spice, less slice.”

 

We will find out tomorrow anyways and now the internet speculates that it’s the return of the spicy nuggets. Here are some of my favourite tweets about the heartbreaking news LOL! 

@bertrand93

@bertrand93

@carmelo9313

@carmelo9313

@lookathtmango

@lookathtmango

@AlysLH

@AlysLH

There may still be hope for the McPizza fans though! Also McDonalds social media person deserves a raise. LOL! 

@McDonaldsCanada

@McDonaldsCanada

 

- Katie Stanners

12

