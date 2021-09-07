Tim Hortons brings back Roll Up to Win again this year and every Roll wins

Starting September 20 th Roll Up to Win is back. This is the second time ever that guests have been able to Roll Up Twice in the same year.

" It’s been another challenging year but we wanted to give Canadians something to look forward to and enjoy this fall” – Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

This Roll Up to Win has the largest prize pool ever and every roll wins. Contest will run from Sept 20th to October 17th.

Prizes include a 2022 Volkswagen Taos Highline Vehicles, Vacations, Electronics, gift cards and subscriptions, 12 million coffees, 4 million donuts and 45,000 $25 GC to Timmies.

You earn one roll for each eligible item you purchase including most hot and cold bevies, breakfast sandwiches and breakfast wraps when scanning for Tims Rewards using their Tim Hortons app or their physical Tims Rewards Card. If you do use your physical Tim Rewards Card you need to register for an account to roll.

Visit rolluptowin.ca for contest info and rules. All Rolls must be rolled by Nov 3, 2021.