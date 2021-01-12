iHeartRadio

U of A makes top 10 again for universities in Canada with the most sugar babies

https://www.seeking.com/p/sugar-baby-university-2021/canada/

Hey I'm not judging! Life is expensive and so is school. You do you. 

According to SeekingArrangement students are using their Dating site to help fund their education. On average, students recieve a monthly allowance of $2400 with other benefits like network opportunies and carrer or business advantages.

Here are your top 10 unversities in Canada with Sugar Babies

U of A so close to taking that number 1 spot. Maybe next year.

- Katie Stanners

SOURCE: Seeking Arrangement 


 

