van Gogh Edmonton exhibit set to finally open Tuesday
After many, many, many, many, many dealys the exhibit is set to open here in Edmonton. The build up, the suspense, time has finally come for us to check this out!
Imagine van Gogh will open Tuesday (July 6, 2021) here in Edmonton after a handful of delays.
According to the organizers all tickets purchased between the dates of March 27 to April 14 will be honoured if you still have them. With the exhibit planned to be opened until September 5th you should have plenty of time to make good on this experience.
For more on the story and where to buy tickets CTV News has it here: https://www.iheartradio.ca/virginradio/edmonton/after-multiple-delays-the-van-gogh-exhibit-will-finally-open-tuesday-1.15560174
