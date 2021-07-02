YouTuber Writes song Completely from Hate Comments for AGT Audition
It’s so fun to see what unusual songs people are inspired to write, and this one is no different.
YouTuber Madilyn Bailey from Wisconsin tried out for America’s Got Talent with a song made completely out of hate comments she’s received on her videos.
Talk about taking negativity and turning it into something awesome!
@madilynbailey
No afense but none of you know how to spell offense.. 😂 (I wrote this song using only hate comments) ##thanksforthehate ##fyp ##music♬ original sound - Madilyn Bailey