Heritage Day in NS - What's Open and Closed?

This Heritage Day, Nova Scotia will be honouring Lt. Edward Francis Arab. Edward was the eldest of Sadie and Louis Arab's five children, born on September 6, 1915 in Halifax. He fought bravely in World War 2. Please remember him while you spend time with family today.

What's Closed?

Atlantic Superstore, Sobeys, Costco and Walmart are closed. Gateway Meat Market in Dartmouth will be open from 8:30am to 6pm.

All NSLC stores will be closed.

All library branches are closed.

The Halifax Shopping Centre, Mic Mac Mall, Sunnyside Mall, Bedford Place Mall, Scotia Square and Park Lane Mall are closed. Park Lane's Cineplex is open though.

What's Open?

Many local breweries are open on Monday.

Moosehead Cold Beer Store: open from 10am to midnight.

Bishop's Cellar 10am to 10pm

WestSide Beer, Wine and Spirits 12pm-8pm

RockHead noon-8pm

Harvest Wines and Spirits 10am to 6pm are all open.

Other Things to Note

There will be no waste collection on Monday. It was moved to Saturday this past weekend, so if you missed it, sorry.

The Otter Lake Waste Management Facility and municipal recycling plant will be closed on Monday.

Halifax Transit's buses and ferries will be operating on holiday scheduling.

Many city recreation facilities will be closed. Call to confirm.

The oval will be open, but is operating with a reduced capacity. Skaters must pre-register for public skate times at halifax.ca/myREC

Many Federal services are available on Monday.

Service Canada offices will be open. Canada Post outlets will be open regular hours and there will be mail delivery.