Clean you bird feeder if you want to save the birds!

When was the last time you cleaned your bird feeder? There's been an outbreak of salmonella in the Pacific Northwest over the last couple of weeks and now cases are being reported in Victoria. I recently spoke to Ann Nightingale from the Victoria Natural History Society on how to properly clean your feeder and what to do if you find a sick bird. The best way to clean your feeder is is with a nine parts water, one parts bleach soluation. If you don't feel comfortable using bleach, soap mixed with boiled water will work as well. The important part is to thoroughly clean the feeder of any seeds and/or bird poop and then let it thoroughly dry afterwards. If you find a sick or injured bird in your backyard contact the BC SPCA Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre (Wild ARC) at 1 855-622-7722