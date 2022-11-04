Cat's Got Your Tongue - A WIFF Local Short
Hannah & Jonny interview Catherine MacKinnon, writer and star of "Cat's Got Your Tongue".
Cat's Got Your Tongue is a short film premiering at the Windsor International Film Festival on Saturday, November 5th, at 8:30pm at the Capitol Theatre.
Tickets: https://windsorfilmfestival.com/film/ST00002414/
From SUNPEPPER PRODUCTIONS
Written by Catherine MacKinnon and Aniko Kaszas
Directed by Elizabeth Whitmere
Starring Catherine MacKinnon, Aniko Kaszas, Adam Maros, Carlisle J Williams and Gugun Deep Singh