Cat's Got Your Tongue - A WIFF Local Short

WIFF Interview - Hannah & Jonny, Catherine MacKinnon

 

Hannah & Jonny interview Catherine MacKinnon, writer and star of "Cat's Got Your Tongue".

Cat's Got Your Tongue is a short film premiering at the Windsor International Film Festival on Saturday, November 5th, at 8:30pm at the Capitol Theatre.

Tickets: https://windsorfilmfestival.com/film/ST00002414/

 

 

Cat's Got Your Tongue

From SUNPEPPER PRODUCTIONS

Written by Catherine MacKinnon and Aniko Kaszas

Directed by Elizabeth Whitmere

Starring Catherine MacKinnon, Aniko Kaszas, Adam Maros, Carlisle J Williams and Gugun Deep Singh
 

 

Music News

Paramore Tour To Include Toronto

Bono Reveals Lie That Got U2 1st First TV Gig

Rihanna Among Nominees For Hollywood Music In Media Awards

Ye Returns To Twitter, Calls Out Canada's Harley Pasternak

Megan Thee Stallion Appears To Blast Drake: 'Stop Using My Shooting For Clout'

What Happened November 4th In Pop Music History

Ye Accused Of Repeatedly Praising Hitler, Nazis

Elton John Joins Roblox Universe

What Happened November 3rd In Pop Music History