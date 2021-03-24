Evan Peters To Play Jeffrey Dahmer In New Netflix True Crime Series

Murderino: {Noun}. Person with a borderline obsessive interest in true crime, and the specific nature and details of disturbing murders.

If this sounds like you, I've got some big casting news from Netflix's LATEST true crime limited series!

Word on the street is that they just cast Evan Peters, from American Horror Story, as Jeffrey Dahmer in the show "MONSTER: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story".

The first episode of the Netflix limited series will be directed by Carl Franklin, who is one of the men behind MINDHUNTER.

The show will focus on Dahmer's victims lives and stories, as well as all the times the police almost caught Jeffrey Dahmer, but then released him.

No word on the release date yet, but I've already got the popcorn ready!

PS) Do you think Evan Peters is bothered by the fact that he almost exclusively plays creepy roles, or do you think he werks it?