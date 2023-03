If you were at the Stadium Tour - how about a look behind the scenes?

Def Leppard started an online series, Behind The World Tour. Each episode features a stop on their global tour with Motley Crue.

Episode 1 features their biggest crowd ever plated in front of in Mexico City:

Episode 2 goes backstage on dates in Columbia and Peru and a look at their new plane:

Follw the series HERE.

-Jess