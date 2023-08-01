iHeartRadio

Red, White & New With Jess - Episode 108 - Mixed Blame


mixed

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring Mixed Blame.

The trio, based out of High River/Calgary dropped their EP Bottle Rocket last summer. Stream HERE.
We'll be playing their single, 'Fuse' that features KJ Jansen from Chixdiggit August 6 at 5:40p for episode 108 of Red, White and New. 

The young band has an interesting story on how they came together as well, read the full Herald article HERE.

You can catch Mixed Blame this summer, along with our Howler opener Calling All Captains at Moments Fest Saturday, September 2 on Siksika Nation - details HERE.

For more on the band:

If you know or are in a Canadian independent band, Submit info HERE to be featured on Red, White and New!

-Jess

 
