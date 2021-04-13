iHeartRadio

Watch: Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl Team Up For A Pandemic Song

easysleazy

Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl? Sign me up!

The two have teamed up for a 'pandemic anthem' called "Easy Sleazy."

Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl have teamed up for a hard-rock pandemic anthem called "Eazy Sleazy."

Jagger and Grohl recorded the tune in different studio locations: Jagger at home, and Dave Grohl in the Foo Fighters studio. 

Thoughts?

-Jess

 

