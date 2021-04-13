Watch: Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl Team Up For A Pandemic Song

Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl? Sign me up!

The two have teamed up for a 'pandemic anthem' called "Easy Sleazy."

I wanted to share this song that I wrote about coming out of lockdown, with some much needed optimism - thank you to Dave Grohl @foofighters for jumping on drums, bass and guitar, it was a lot of fun working with you on this-hope you all enjoy Eazy Sleazy! https://t.co/7FoI5T36aU — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) April 13, 2021

It’s hard to put into words what recording this song with Sir @MickJagger means to me. It’s beyond a dream come true. Just when I thought life couldn’t get any crazier......and it’s the song of the summer, without a doubt!! https://t.co/hudEh7LCN2 https://t.co/irNkf9zgbq — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) April 13, 2021

Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl have teamed up for a hard-rock pandemic anthem called "Eazy Sleazy."

Jagger and Grohl recorded the tune in different studio locations: Jagger at home, and Dave Grohl in the Foo Fighters studio.

Thoughts?

-Jess