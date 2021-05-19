Man sentenced to life in prison for Nigadoo murder

A man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing a Nigadoo man in 2020.

Jessy Lagace pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder in the death of 72-year-old Gilles LeBlanc.

LeBlanc's body was discovered in his apartment on Rue du Mill in Nigadoo in February of 2020.

Lagacy will not be eligible for parole until 2031.

In addition to time behind bars, Lagacy is banned from owning firearms for ten years upon his release and is ordered to submit a DNA sample to police.

his co-accused, Natacha Roy, is also charged with second degree murder and is scheduled to appear in court a t a later date.



(with files from the Acadie-Nouvelle)