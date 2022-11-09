NBNDP calls for Austin to be removed from internal languages committee

The New Brunswick NDP (NBNDP) is calling on government to remove Fredericton-Grand Lake MLA Kris Austin from the committee tasked with reviewing the province's official languages legislation.

The internal Progressive Conservative party committee is drafting the government's response to the Review of the Official Languages Act, which made recommendations for improving legislation last December.

Interim leader Alex White said in a release Tuesday, "to choose an individual like Kris Austin to sit on a committee responding to the Official Languages legislation is, sadly, clearly in line with the Higgs government's agenda".

White added the government does not care about French language rights, and has shown a "total disregard" to the Francophone community.

In June, Shirley McLean, New Brunswick's language commissioner, slammed the government for its lack of action on the Review, saying its lack of response six months later showed the government gave its work little importance.

The NDP says 81 per cent of the population support official bilingualism, with over 90 per cent saying language training in schools is important, and should be free for adults.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau weighed in, telling reporters "you don't put someone who has spent his entire career attacking official bilingualism and questioning the need to protect French in New Brunswick - or elsewhere - on a panel designed to protect bilingualism in New Brunswick".

In a news conference with reporters after meeting with Trudeau, Higgs committed to supporting bilingualism and defended Austin.

(With files from The Canadian Press)