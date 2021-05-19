Quebec dairy group explores seeking reserved designation for poutine

A group representing Quebec's dairy industry says it's considering seeking a protected designation for the term poutine in order to better promote it internationally.



Luc Boivin, a cheese producer and member of a Quebec industry group, says the traditional dish of french fries, cheese curds and gravy is becoming increasingly popular all around the world.



He says a working group is forming that will seek to create a national branding strategy to help producers collectively market their products.



The group is also look at getting a reserved designation, which is an official recognition by the Quebec government of the authenticity of distinctive regional food products.



Boivin said the details are still being worked out, but the eventual goal of the campaign is to protect and promote the identity of poutine as a Quebec and Canadian product.



He says Quebec cheese producers have been dealing with difficult market conditions in recent years, and he'd like to see them find success by exporting their cheese curds to customers all over the world.

