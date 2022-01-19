Resources - Golden

If you are in crisis, please go to your nearest hospital or call 911 immediately. For additional resources or tools for you or someone close to you, consider these options...

Interior Crisis Line

(1.888.353.2273/C.A.R.E.)

The Interior Crisis Line Society provides 24/7/365 empowering support, skilled assessment, crisis de-escalation, suicide prevention and life-saving intervention to the people in the Interior Region of BC over the phone and via chat Thursday to Sunday 5-9pmPT/6-10pmMT.

Golden Family Center

(250)344.2000

421 9th Avenue North, Golden V0A 1H0

The Golden Family Center provides affordable, confidential counselling and support services to individuals and families. We are committed to the enhancement of the well being of individuals, families and the community of Golden by providing education, advocacy, resources, counselling, early intervention and support services.

Golden Mental Health & Substance Use

(250)344-3015

Interior Health and our partner agencies provide a range of mental health and substance use services for all ages. We strive to ensure that our services are welcoming of all peoples, gender identities, cultures, ethnicities and backgrounds.

Additional Resources

Third Space Charity

BC Schizophrenia Society - (250) 868-3119

Okanagan Mental Health Services Society - (250) 717-3007

NOW Canada Society - (250) 763-3876

KARIS Support Society - (250) 860-9507

Kelowna Mental Health & Substance Use (250) 868-7788

Anxiety Canada

Mood Disorders Association of British Columbia

Canadian Psychological Association