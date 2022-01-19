Resources - Golden
If you are in crisis, please go to your nearest hospital or call 911 immediately. For additional resources or tools for you or someone close to you, consider these options...
Interior Crisis Line
(1.888.353.2273/C.A.R.E.)
The Interior Crisis Line Society provides 24/7/365 empowering support, skilled assessment, crisis de-escalation, suicide prevention and life-saving intervention to the people in the Interior Region of BC over the phone and via chat Thursday to Sunday 5-9pmPT/6-10pmMT.
Golden Family Center
(250)344.2000
421 9th Avenue North, Golden V0A 1H0
The Golden Family Center provides affordable, confidential counselling and support services to individuals and families. We are committed to the enhancement of the well being of individuals, families and the community of Golden by providing education, advocacy, resources, counselling, early intervention and support services.
Golden Mental Health & Substance Use
(250)344-3015
Interior Health and our partner agencies provide a range of mental health and substance use services for all ages. We strive to ensure that our services are welcoming of all peoples, gender identities, cultures, ethnicities and backgrounds.
Additional Resources
Third Space Charity
BC Schizophrenia Society - (250) 868-3119
Okanagan Mental Health Services Society - (250) 717-3007
NOW Canada Society - (250) 763-3876
KARIS Support Society - (250) 860-9507
Kelowna Mental Health & Substance Use (250) 868-7788
Anxiety Canada
Mood Disorders Association of British Columbia
Canadian Psychological Association