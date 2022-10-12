Another fatal motorcycle collision in our region

Grey Bruce OPP are investigating a fatal collision involving a motorcycle.

It happened Tuesday night around 7:15 on Highway 6 south of Chatsworth.

Life saving efforts were performed, but the operator of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on scene.

Their identity is being withheld pending a next of kin notification.

OPP are continuing to investigate this collision with the assistance of the West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team (TIME).

Highway 6 was closed between Grey Road 40 and Walker Sideroad until about 2am Wednesday morning.

More updates will be provided as they become available.