Attempted Murder Suspect Returned to Hanover from Ottawa and Remanded into Custody

hanover-police-logo

 

On August 16th, 2022, Hanover officers returned shooting suspect, Brandon BOETTINGER, 30-years-old of West Grey to Hanover from the City of Ottawa.  BOETTINGER was wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred in Hanover on August 9th

On August 17th, 2022, BOETTINGER was remanded into custody at his bail hearing charged with the following criminal offences:

 

  1. Attempted Murder – Section 239(1)(B) CC
  2. Aggravated Assault – Section 268 CC
  3. Criminal Negligence Causing Bodily Harm – Section 221 CC
  4. Assault with a Weapon – Section 267(A) CC
  5. Weapons Dangerous – Section 88 CC
  6. Careless Use of a Firearm – Section 85(1) CC

 

Hanover Police Service continues to investigate this shooting and requests anyone with information to come forward by calling Police at 519.364.2411 or Crime Stoppers of Grey-Bruce at 1.800.222.TIPS (8477).

