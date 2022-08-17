Attempted Murder Suspect Returned to Hanover from Ottawa and Remanded into Custody

On August 16th, 2022, Hanover officers returned shooting suspect, Brandon BOETTINGER, 30-years-old of West Grey to Hanover from the City of Ottawa. BOETTINGER was wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred in Hanover on August 9th.

On August 17th, 2022, BOETTINGER was remanded into custody at his bail hearing charged with the following criminal offences:

Attempted Murder – Section 239(1)(B) CC Aggravated Assault – Section 268 CC Criminal Negligence Causing Bodily Harm – Section 221 CC Assault with a Weapon – Section 267(A) CC Weapons Dangerous – Section 88 CC Careless Use of a Firearm – Section 85(1) CC

Hanover Police Service continues to investigate this shooting and requests anyone with information to come forward by calling Police at 519.364.2411 or Crime Stoppers of Grey-Bruce at 1.800.222.TIPS (8477).