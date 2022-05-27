Bruce Power Visitors' Centre to re open

After a hiatus due to COVID-19, Bruce Power is excited to welcome the public back to its new-look Visitors' Centre on June 2.

During the pandemic, we took the opportunity to update and rejuvenate our Visitors' Centre and exhibit hall to enhance the experience for our visitors.

Even if you've been here in the past, you're going to want to see our new displays on the nuclear electricity process, our production of life-saving medical isotopes, our refurbishment projects, and our commitment to safety and the environment, as well as the changes to our site as we progress with our Life-Extension Program.

We're also pleased to once again offer our summer Site Bus Tour Program, providing the public with the opportunity to get a look at our site from inside the gates.

In June, tours will be offered Monday to Friday, at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., to guests who pre-register using our booking site at www.brucepower.com/bustours.

In July and August, we provide three tours a day (10 and 11 a.m., and 1 p.m.), Monday-Friday, except statutory holidays on July 1 and Aug. 1.

Please note, some days are unavailable due to special events, and masks are required on the bus for all June tours.

It is recommended that participants arrive to the Visitors' Centre 30 minutes prior to their scheduled site bus tour to watch the welcome film in our air-conditioned theatre and complete required security checks.

The bus then departs for a one-hour guided tour of the Bruce site where participants will learn more about how we generate 30 per cent of Ontario's electricity with zero carbon emissions, and produce life-saving medical isotopes.

We also welcome larger groups such as service clubs, school and church groups, and other organizations. In order to arrange a site tour for larger groups, please call us at 519-361-7777 or email BNPDVisitorCentre@brucepower.com

The Bruce Power Visitors' Centre, located at 3394 Bruce County Rd. 20, north of Tiverton, is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., excluding statutory holidays.

For more information, call 519-361-7777, email BNPDVisitorCentre@brucepower.com or visit www.brucepower.com/visitus



