DRIVER CHARGED AFTER COLLISION WITH MOTORCYCLE

(GEORGIAN BLUFFS, ON) On June 13, 2022, at approximately 2:21 p.m., the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Grey County Paramedic Services (PS) and the Inter-Township Fire Department responded to motor vehicle collision involving a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle on Highway 6-10 in the Township of Georgian Bluffs.

The rider of the motorcycle was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The Grey Bruce OPP have charged the driver of the passenger vehicle, a 32-year-old male from Grey Highlands, with Careless Driving under the Highway Traffic Act.