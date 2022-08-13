DRIVER CHARGED IN FATAL FAIL TO REMAIN COLLISION IN EUGENIA

-UPDATE

FATAL FAIL TO REMAIN COLLISION IN EUGENIA

Driver Charged

(GREY HIGHLANDS, ON) - A driver from the Township of Southgate has been arrested and charged in connection to a motor vehicle collision that occurred in Grey Highlands.

On July 19, 2022, at approximately 10:06 p.m., the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Grey Highlands Fire Department, and Grey County Emergency Medical Services (EMS), responded to a report of a collision involving a motor vehicle and four pedestrians on Inkerman Street in the Municipality of Grey Highlands.

One involved pedestrian was pronounced deceased after lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful. They have been identified as Kevin WALSH, 44 years-of-age from Blue Mountains.

The Grey Bruce OPP have arrested and charged Brett PAGE, 27 years-of-age from the Township of Southgate with the following offences:

· Fail to stop at accident resulting in death

· Fail to stop at accident resulting in bodily harm (three counts)

· Careless driving causing death

· Careless driving causing bodily harm (three counts)

They have been released with a scheduled court date at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound.