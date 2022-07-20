Fatal fail to remain collision being investigated in Grey Highlands

Grey Bruce OPP are investigating a fatal crash that happened Tuesday night (July 19) in Grey Highlands.

The call came in just after 10pm from Inkerman Street in Eugenia after four pedestrians were struck by a vehicle.

One of them was pronounced dead after lifesaving efforts proved unsuccessful.

Their name is being withheld until all family members have been notified.

The other three were taken to hospital with various injuries - some of them critical.

Police say the driver fled the scene but they have been able to identify the person.

The investigation continues with the assistance of the West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team (TIME).

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting.

Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Updates will follow when available.

