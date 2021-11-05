Fire officials remind you to check your alarms while setting clocks back

Clocks will fall back one hour on November 7 at 2 a.m. for Daylight Savings Time, and the Owen Sound Fire and Emergency Services is recommending residents test their alarms and install new batteries where required, in their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms when they change their clocks.

“In order for smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to do their job, they need to have a power source,” explained Fire Prevention Officer Greg Nicol. “Once a year, old batteries should be replaced with new batteries. When you change your clocks on November 7, Owen Sound Fire and Emergency Services wants everyone to take the time to test alarms and install new batteries where needed, in all alarms.”

To survive a fire, you need to be provided with an early warning and know what to do when the smoke alarms sound. Working smoke alarms are required on every storey of the home and outside all sleeping areas. For added protection, it is recommended to also install smoke alarms inside all bedrooms.

Carbon monoxide alarms must be installed outside all sleeping areas if your home has a fuel-burning appliance, fireplace or attached garage.

Tampering with or removing the batteries from your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms is against the law. Failure to comply with the Fire Code can result in a ticket for $360 or a fine of up to $50,000

Quick Facts

· Smoke alarms are required on every level of your home.

· Carbon Monoxide is a clear, tasteless, odourless gas and Carbon Monoxide alarms are required on each floor that has a bedroom in a house that has fuel-burned appliances and/or an attached garage.

· If you sleep with your bedroom door closed install a smoke alarm in your bedroom to provide an early warning.