GBHU advising public of another fatal overdose

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is again urging anyone who uses unregulated street drugs to practice critically important harm reduction strategies, such as not using alone and not mixing drugs with alcohol.

This comes after Public Health received notification of a suspected fatal opioid overdose in the area. An individual in their 50s was pronounced dead on Nov. 2, 2022. The individual had been mixing opioids with alcohol.

This is the third suspected fatal drug overdose reported to the Grey Bruce Health Unit within the past three months.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of another fatal drug overdose in Grey-Bruce. We will continue to work diligently with our partners to educate and support individuals, families, and communities to prevent opioid and illicit drug poisoning. Opioid overdose deaths continue to be a major public health concern, but they are preventable,” says GBHU Physician Consultant Dr. Rim Zayed.

“We implore everyone who uses street drugs to take extra precautions, like always carrying a naloxone kit, not mixing substances – as this increases the risk of overdose – and starting with a low dose and increasing slowly.”

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is advising the public that all street drugs should be deemed highly toxic and FATAL.

People who use drugs are at significant risk of overdose due to the local street drug supply containing the highly toxic drug Fentanyl and/or Carfentanil.

If an individual must use alone, Public Health advises them to call the Overdose Prevention Line at 1-888-688-6677. An operator will stay on the line with the caller while the drug is used. In the event the caller becomes unresponsive, the Prevention Line operator will call 911 to make sure help arrives.

Overdose is a medical emergency. Call 911 or go to the Emergency Department.

The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act provides protection from simple possession charges when 911 is called for an overdose.

Public Health encourages residents to get overdose prevention training and carry a Naloxone kit.

Naloxone and safe drug-use equipment are available at the Grey Bruce Health Unit Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and through our participating sites. Call the Health Unit for details, or call 211.

For additional Addiction Services: