Grey Highlands Emergency Services teams respond to tragic hit and run

Grey Highlands: On the evening of July 19, 2022, the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Grey Highlands Fire Department, and Grey County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a collision involving a motor vehicle and four pedestrians on Inkerman Street in Eugenia.

One individual was pronounced dead on the scene, while the remaining individuals were transported to the hospital to be treated for serious life-threatening and non-life-threatening injuries.

“The Grey Bruce OPP are continuing to work with our Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement team to investigate the circumstances surrounding this collision in Grey Highlands. Our thoughts go out to the families of the involved individuals during this difficult time, and we will continue to provide updates as they become available, says Detachment Commander Inspector Paul Richardson. “The Grey Bruce OPP have responded to and investigated several fatal collisions already this year. We cannot stress enough the importance of giving your undivided attention to the road when operating a motor vehicle. We all have a responsibility to contribute to road safety, and the Grey Bruce OPP will continue to work with our traffic safety partners to address these matters.”

Council and municipal staff have the families involved in their thoughts.

The driver that fled the scene has been identified by the Grey Bruce OPP. Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to call the OPP at

1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting