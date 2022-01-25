INTERSECTION CLOSED FOR COLLISION INVESTIGATION

(SPRINGMOUNT, ON) - On January 25, 2022 at approximately 1:00 p.m., members of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Grey Bruce responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 21 and Grey Road 18 in the community of Springmount in Georgian Bluffs.

The collision involved a passenger vehicle and an OPP cruiser.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The intersection is closed to facilitate the traffic investigation.

Further updates will be provided when available.